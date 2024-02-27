Founded in 1871, the FA Cup is the oldest domestic cup competition in history and it remains one of the most prestigious honours that a footballer can lift in their career.

Over the years, the tournament has become synonymous for shocks and upsets and it is often a stage where players can write themselves into the history books and achieve legendary status.

A total of 43 different teams have won the FA Cup - the most recent of those was Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who triumphed over rivals city-rivals Manchester United to lift the historic trophy for the sixth time.

But who is the most successful team in FA Cup history and how do defending champions Manchester City compare to rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Starting from the bottom and building our way up to the top we take a look at the top 20 most successful teams in FA Cup history.

1 . Portsmouth - two wins Portsmouth lifted the FA Cup in 2008 with Nwankwo Kanu scoring the winner against Cardiff City.

2 . Preston - 2 wins Preston's last FA Cup triumph came in 1938 when they defeated Huddersfield 1-0.

3 . Sunderland - 2 wins Second-tier Sunderland stunned Don Revie's leads in the 1973 FA Cup final. Ian Porterfield scored the winner in a 1-0 win.