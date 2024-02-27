Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

Which team has won the most FA Cups: top 20 winners ranked including Man Utd, Liverpool & Arsenal - gallery

Manchester City are aiming to defend their FA Cup crown - but who has won it the most?

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
38 minutes ago

Founded in 1871, the FA Cup is the oldest domestic cup competition in history and it remains one of the most prestigious honours that a footballer can lift in their career.

Over the years, the tournament has become synonymous for shocks and upsets and it is often a stage where players can write themselves into the history books and achieve legendary status.

A total of 43 different teams have won the FA Cup - the most recent of those was Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who triumphed over rivals city-rivals Manchester United to lift the historic trophy for the sixth time.

But who is the most successful team in FA Cup history and how do defending champions Manchester City compare to rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Starting from the bottom and building our way up to the top we take a look at the top 20 most successful teams in FA Cup history.

Portsmouth lifted the FA Cup in 2008 with Nwankwo Kanu scoring the winner against Cardiff City.

1. Portsmouth - two wins

Portsmouth lifted the FA Cup in 2008 with Nwankwo Kanu scoring the winner against Cardiff City.

Preston's last FA Cup triumph came in 1938 when they defeated Huddersfield 1-0.

2. Preston - 2 wins

Preston's last FA Cup triumph came in 1938 when they defeated Huddersfield 1-0.

Second-tier Sunderland stunned Don Revie's leads in the 1973 FA Cup final. Ian Porterfield scored the winner in a 1-0 win.

3. Sunderland - 2 wins

Second-tier Sunderland stunned Don Revie's leads in the 1973 FA Cup final. Ian Porterfield scored the winner in a 1-0 win.

Queen Elizabeth II presents the FA Cup trophy to Nottingham Forest Football Club team captain Jack Burkitt. The Reds defeated Luton 2-1 in the 1959 final.

4. Nottingham Forest - 2 wins

Queen Elizabeth II presents the FA Cup trophy to Nottingham Forest Football Club team captain Jack Burkitt. The Reds defeated Luton 2-1 in the 1959 final.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester CityFA Cup

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.