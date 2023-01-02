What are the key dates in the football calendar in 2023?

2022 was another memorable year in football as Manchester City claimed the Premier League title, Liverpool and Rangers suffered final heartache in Europe and one of the most controversial World Cups in history took place in Qatar.

Erling Haaland announced himself on the Premier League scene in fine style and Arsenal ended the year sat on top of the table as Mikel Arteta’s men look to deliver a first title in almost two decades. There were twists and turns in every competition throughout a thrilling 12 months.

But what lies ahead in 2023 as yet another eventful year gets underway? When will the first silverware of the year be handed out? When does the January transfer window come to a close? And when are the major European finals taking place?

NationalWorld takes a look at some of the key dates across England, Scotland and the European and international calendar and gives you a whole host of dates for your diary.

6th-9th January: FA Cup Third Round Premier League and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup for the first time as they look to avoid third round giantkillings.

23rd and 30th January: Carabao Cup Semi-Final first and second legs A place at Wembley can be secured as the Carabao Cup reaches the semi-final stage.

Tuesday 31st January: Premier League and EFL Transfer deadline day It's that time again as those last-minute deals get rushed through before the transfer window 'slams shut'.

Sunday 26th February: Carabao Cup Final The first major silverware of the season is handed out as the Carabao Cup Final takes place at Wembley.