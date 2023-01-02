Women’s FIFA World Cup, Champions League, Euro 2024 qualifiers: Key dates in the 2023 Football Calendar
What are the key dates in the football calendar in 2023?
2022 was another memorable year in football as Manchester City claimed the Premier League title, Liverpool and Rangers suffered final heartache in Europe and one of the most controversial World Cups in history took place in Qatar.
Erling Haaland announced himself on the Premier League scene in fine style and Arsenal ended the year sat on top of the table as Mikel Arteta’s men look to deliver a first title in almost two decades. There were twists and turns in every competition throughout a thrilling 12 months.
But what lies ahead in 2023 as yet another eventful year gets underway? When will the first silverware of the year be handed out? When does the January transfer window come to a close? And when are the major European finals taking place?
NationalWorld takes a look at some of the key dates across England, Scotland and the European and international calendar and gives you a whole host of dates for your diary.