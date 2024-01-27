Bournemouth and Manchester City became the first teams to claim their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup earlier this week. They'll be joined by a host of teams this weekend as the remainder of the fourth round plays out, culminating in Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham on Monday night.

The winners of the fourth round ties will have the fifth round draw to look forward to as they enter the last 16 of the tournament and go potentially within just two wins of an appearance at Wembley Stadium.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup fifth round draw.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw for the next round of the competition will take place on Sunday, January 28, at approximately 2pm. The clash between Liverpool and Norwich City is due to kick-off at 2.30pm on Sunday, meaning the draw will be squeezed in just before that one gets underway.

How can I watch the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw will be shown live on ITV 1, wedged in between the channel's coverage of the aforementioned clash at Anfield, which promises to be emotional given the news of Jurgen Klopp's impending departure, and the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolves.

As such, those hoping to follow it live can do so by tuning in on their televisions or through streaming channel ITVX. The draw will be made by former Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham defender Glen Johnson.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Watford or Southampton

2 Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham

3 AFC Bournemouth

4 West Bromwich Albion or Wolverhampton Wanderers

5 Bristol City or Nottingham Forest

6 Leicester City or Birmingham City

7 Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City

8 Chelsea or Aston Villa

9 Ipswich Town or Maidstone United

10 Liverpool or Norwich City

11 Manchester City

12 Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

13 Everton or Luton Town

14 Newport County or Manchester United

15 Sheffield United or Brighton & Hove Albion

16 Fulham or Newcastle United

When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?

All fifth round matches will be played during the week commencing Monday, February 26, and with no replays, all eight ties will be settled over the course of the week.

How much prize money is on offer in the FA Cup fifth round?