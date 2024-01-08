The fourth round draw for the FA Cup has been made

FA Cup holders Manchester City will make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur in one of the headline ties of the fourth round. Man City beat rivals Manchester United at Wembley last year on their way to clinching the treble.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 to reach the fourth round, while Spurs defeated Burnley 1-0 in North London. Elsewhere, Chelsea will host Aston Villa while 2022 winners Liverpool are at home to either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers after defeating Arsenal in the pick of the ties from round three.

A potentially big home tie awaits Newport County or Eastleigh as the winner of their third-round replay will host Manchester United - if they overcome Wigan Athletic in the final clash of round three on Monday.

Maidstone United will make the trip to Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town, after they knocked out League One Stevenage in round three. Kidderminster Harriers were the last sixth tier side to reach the FA Cup fourth round when they faced West Ham in 2021-22. However, Havant & Waterlooville in 2007-08 were the last team from the National League South to reach this stage, as they lost 5-2 to Liverpool at Anfield but led twice.

Manager George Elokobi said after the win over Stevenage: “Whoever we draw, it’s a privilege and a great time to be a Maidstone United player, fan, for the management team, owners and backroom staff. It is a historic day."

Leeds United have seen their run of 13 consecutive away draws come to an end after they were drawn at home to Plymouth Argyle while Newcastle United have a trip to Fulham after beating Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby on Saturday.

Ties will take place across the weekend of January 27 to 28, although fixtures could be played from Friday, January 26 to Monday, January 29 once broadcast selections are confirmed.

Full fourth round draw

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers