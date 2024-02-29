Leeds United fan rushed to hospital after suffering fall during FA Cup clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
A Leeds United fan was rushed to hospital after falling from the top-tier stand at Stamford Bridge during his side’s away clash with Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.
The incident happened just eight minutes into last night's contest as Leeds fans celebrated the opening goal against the Premier League side.
Mateo Joseph’s strike sparked wild scenes of celebrations in the upper tier of the Shed End where the Leeds supporters were situated. During the celebrations one fan fell into the stand below where thousands of supporters were sitting.
Medics quickly rushed to the scene and the fan was quickly taken to the nearest hospital. The game was not halted as medical personnel dealt with the situation with a large number of staff involved, including police and stewards.
Fans nearby were clearly shaken up after the incident but applauded the supporter as he was escorted away.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8pm on Wednesday February 28, we received reports that a person had fallen from a height at Chelsea football club in Fulham road. Alongside colleagues from St John Ambulance and doctors from the club, an ambulance crew on the scene treated a man before taking him to a London Major trauma centre.”
A statement from Leeds United football club added: “The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services.”
A police spokesperson confirmed that the man’s family has been informed and they are currently waiting on an update on his condition.
Over 5,000 Leeds fans made the trip down from Yorkshire to West London for the game where there is a history of a huge rivalry with the Blues. Chelsea ultimately prevailed from the cup contest with a 3-2 victory. England international Conor Gallagher decided the contest by scoring the winner in added time.
After the game Leeds boss Daniel Farke was concerned with the fan’s wellbeing and used his post-match press conference as an opportunity to wish the supporter all the best as he receives medical care. He told reporters: "Football is unbelievably serious but health is more important than football results. We send our best wishes and prayers and our fingers are crossed that it is not too serious."
