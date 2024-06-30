Manchester United via Getty Imag

Manchester United continue to be linked with a number of players as the transfer business continues across the Premier League

Manchester United are continuing their preparations for the 2024-25 Premier League season. The Red Devils first competitive game of the campaign will be against rivals Manchester City, after Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley to lift the FA Cup in May.

Their Premier League campaign kicks off against Fulham on Friday, August 16 at 8pm. Before then, Ten Hag and the Old Trafford bosses will hope to have completed plenty of transfer business by that point as they aim for a more competitive season in the Premier League.

De Ligt ‘contact made’

United have already made contact with the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt according to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

De Ligt is reportedly prepared to leave the Bundesliga side but is focusing on Euro 2024 with the Netherlands before shifting his attention to his future at club level. United have yet to put forward an official proposal for the defender who joined Bayern for around £60m in July 2022. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a move to the Red Devils but Everton are standing firm on their valuation of the player, which could see focus shifted to De Ligt who is one of the names United have on their list of targets.

Varane in Como for talks

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has flown to Italy in a bid to seal a move to newly-promoted Serie A side Como 1907. The club are part owned by former Arsenal and Barcelona stars Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry. Varane has officially left United after his deal with the club expired on Sunday, after it was announced earlier in June that he would be let go at the conclusion of his contract. Upon leaving United, he said: "To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt.

"The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player, it was insane. The atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. For my kids, it's home here. It's going to be a special place for me, for life. When the fans go to Wembley, it's something they remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing. Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I'm very positive for the future. "The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy. I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season. It's going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure."