Argentinian female footballer Florencia Guinazu has allegedly been murdered by her ex-husband - who killed himself just minutes later. The Daily Mail reports that Guinazu, aged 30, was found beaten and strangled inside the room she shared with former partner Ignacio Agustín Notto.

The couple’s seven-year-old and two year-old sons were reportedly in the house at the time of the tragic incident which took place on Saturday 6 April. Following the incident, a note was left in the window which alerted neighbours to the horrors they would find inside, it read: 'Call 911. The children are alone.' Local Argentine outlet Globo suggests that Noto wrote the note before killing his wife, before taking his life shortly afterwards.

The autopsy determined, according to the statement released on Monday, that the victim died of asphyxiation due to strangulation. The incident comes just five months after Noto was the subject of a complaint from Guinazu, who asked for him to leave their home in November 2023.

Despite telling police that she was not injured from the ordeal, a restraining order was later issued - which was likely respected up until the recent murder. The Mendoza Homicide and Institutional Violence Prosecutor's Unit sent a press release on Monday, which read: 'There has not been, from that date until what happened on Saturday, any complaint of violation of the prohibition of approach issued.'

Florencia Guinazu was a player in the First Division of Women's Soccer 11 of the Club Atlético Argentino. She also worked as a model and had 25,000 Instagram followers. She was also a qualified tattoo artist and an occupational hygiene and safety technician, according to reports from The Mirror.

Her former club paid tribute to her in an emotional post which reads: “We greatly regret her murder, which was femicide. Yesterday her husband Ignacio Notto beat her to death and then committed suicide.

“Despite being legally united in marriage, they were separated, she had already denounced him repeatedly, and he was arrested and released in November 2023.