Jim McLaughlin playing for Swansea Town during an FA Cup semi-final against Preston North End in 1964. Inset: Jim being awarded the Freedom of Derry City in 2019. | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Inset Derry City Council)

One of Irish Football’s most successful managers, Jim McLaughlin, has died at the age of 83.

Jim McLaughlin - hailed among the most successful managers in Irish football - has died, aged 83. McLaughlin led Derry City to a historic treble in 1989 - one of a range of triumphs he celebrated managing clubs including Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.

His football career started on the pitch, as a striker, making his debut for hometown club Derry City at the age of just 16. A goal scoring talent, his aptitude for the beautiful game was soon recognised and a move to England followed, playing for Birmingham, Shrewsbury and latterly Swansea in Wales.

However, he returned to Ireland as player/manager of Dundalk in 1974, leading them to success on and off the pitch, with three league championships and three FAI Cups in nine years at Oriel Park, including doing the double in the 1978/79 season. He also led the Irish Lilywhites to the last 16 of the European Cup in 1980, where they were beaten by Celtic, and reached the same stage of the European Cup Winners Cup in 1982, losing 3-2 on aggregate to English giants, also known as the Lilywhites, Tottenham Hotspur.

A move to shamrock Rovers followed in 1983, with McLaughlin taking the Milltown club to the title three times, as well as two FAI Cup wins. He returned to the Brandywell and took over from Noel King in 1986, overseeing the club's rise to the top of Irish football, culminating in a historic treble in 1988/89.

His successes - including six goals in 12 games for Northern Ireland - were recognised with Special Merit Awards from both the Football Association of Ireland and the Soccer Writers Association. In 2019, he was awarded the Freedom of Derry City.