The draw has been made and European nations now know who they will face in their final competitive fixtures before the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

For England, and potentially Wales, the Nations League will represent their final chance to play competitive fixtures ahead of this winter’s upcoming World Cup, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be both be eager to put the disappointment of missing out on a spot in Qatar behind them.

But when are the fixtures for the Nations League and who will the home nations be facing?

When does the UEFA Nations League start?

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League officially gets underway this week with the League phase of the competition.

This stage of the tournament takes place from June to September of this year.

The finals of the 2022/23 competition are scheduled to be held June 14th - 18th, 2023.

Who will England face in the UEFA Nations League and when are the fixtures?

England have been drawn League A, Group 3 alongside Italy, Germany, and Hungary.

The Three Lions kick their campaign off against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday, with three more matches to be played in June as well.

England’s full 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows:

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Hungary v England (5pm kick-off)

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Germany v England (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – England v Italy (7.45pm kick-off)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – England v Hungary (7.45pm kick-off)

Friday 23 September 2022 – Italy v England (7.45pm kick-off)

Monday 26 September 2022 – England v Germany (7.45pm kick-off)

Who will Wales face in the UEFA Nations League and when are the fixtures?

Wales have been drawn in League A, Group 4 alongside Belgium, The Netherlands, and Poland.

Rob Page’s side will open their campaign away to Poland on Friday evening.

Wales’ full 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows:

Friday 3 June 2022 - Poland v Wales (7.45pm kick-off)

Monday 6 June 2022 - Wales v Netherlands (7.45pm kick-off)

Friday 10 June 2022 - Wales v Belgium (.45pm kick-off)

Monday 13 June 2022 - Netherland v Wales (7.45pm kick-off)

Thursday 22 September 2022 - Belgium v Wales (7.45pm kick-off)

Sunday 25 September 2022 - Wales v Poland (7.45pm kick-off)

Who will Scotland face in the UEFA Nations League and when are the fixtures?

Scotland have been drawn in League B, Group 1 alongside Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, and Armenia.

Steve Clarke’s side will have to wait until Wednesday evening to get their campaign underway against Armenia after being beaten by Ukraine in their FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off semi final in midweek.

Scotland’s full 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows:

Wednesday 8 June 2022 - Scotland v Armenia (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday 11 June 2022 - Rep. of Ireland v Scotland (5pm kick-off)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 - Armenia v Scotland (5pm kick-off)

September 21 June 2022 - Scotland v Ukraine (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday 24 September 2022 - Scotland v Rep. of Ireland (7.45pm kick-off)

Tuesday 27 September 2022 - Ukraine v Scotland (7.45pm kick-off)

Who will Northern Ireland face in the UEFA Nations League and when are the fixtures?

Northern Ireland have been drawn in League C, Group 2 alongside Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus.

Ian Baraclough’s side got their campaign underway with a 1-0 defeat to Greece on Thursday evening.

The rest of Northern Ireland’s 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows: