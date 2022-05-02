Football Talk: Can Leeds United beat the drop?

It’s been a weekend of twists and turns in the Premier League and beyond...

The latest episode of Football Talk is out now, with NationalWorld’s Jason Jones and Martyn Simpson discussing all of the biggest topics from the beautiful game.

The only place to start is with ongoing battle for Premier League survival. Victories for both Everton and Burnley have placed Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United under huge pressure heading into the final straight of the campaign, and it remains to be seen whether the Whites have what it takes to stave off the looming threat of a return to the Championship.

Elsewhere, there’s also discussion about Manchester City and their bid for domestic and European glory, as well as a look at Sunday’s Old Firm and what it means for both Celtic and Rangers’ prospective fortunes this season.