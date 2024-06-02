Kevin Campbell of Everton scores in the fourth minute of the Merseyside derby at Anfield in September 1999 - the only goal of the match Picture: Ben Radford /Allsport

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell in hospital with kidney failure

Fans and former players have sent messages of support to a former Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Everton forward said to be ill in hospital.

Rumours have swept across the football world that Kevin Campbell has admitted to hospital with kidney failure. The striker, remembered fondly for his hardworking and muscular play, pace and goalscoring touch, is the subject of touching messages.

Former player Trevor Sinclair wrote on X: “Sending prays, love & light to Kevin Campbell 🙏🏾 absolutely lovely human ❤️💙”

Renergy, posting at @heat_heel said: “Get well soon, prayers for Kevin Campbell 🙏🏻⚽ Never played for my club, but was a really decent player, nice guy and smart pundit too.”

Evertonian, @Footba11UK, wrote: “Seems quite standard that everyone who has met #KevinCampbell only have good things to say about the man. I can add myself to that list. Absolute gent when I met him, had all the time to talk to us on all things #Everton”

And @mwrgeography added: “Wishing a speedy recovery to Kevin Campbell. An absolute Forest legend and always so lovely and positive on this platform #NFFC”

Campbell, 54, joined his boyhood club Arsenal in 1988, and was in the squad for the 1991 league title. He also won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup in his time at Highbury, although was often competing for first-team spot against the prolific Ian Wright. He departed in 1995 for Nottingham Forest, with 60 goals in 224 appearances.

At Forest he continued to be prolific, with 31 goals in 77 games, and helped the side to the Championship title. He later moved to Trabzonspor in Turkey, but returned to Everton where he became a folk hero for scoring nine in eight games from his move in March 1999, and being largely credited for saving the club from relegation. He also scored the winner in the Merseyside derby in his time there, and played 164 times, scoring 51 goals in all. He became Everton’s first black captain.