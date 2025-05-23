Former Chelsea and Arsenal star involved in car accident with current team-mate
The pair were involved in the three-vehicle smash in Fortaleza, a city in the northeast of Brazil, near the training centre of their club on May 22.
The accident occurred when a small lorry rear-ended a car, which was then pushed into the vehicle carrying the footballers.
David Luiz was driving, while Deyverson was in the passenger seat. Footage shows both players exiting the vehicle calmly and inspecting the scene.
Club sources later confirmed both men were fine and had returned to training. David Luiz, 38, is a former Chelsea and Arsenal defender known for his trademark curls and long-range goals.
Deyverson, 33, gained fame for scoring the winner for Palmeiras in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final.
Both are now playing for Fortaleza Esporte Clube, who train near where the crash took place.
Story: NewsX
