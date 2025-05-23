Former Chelsea and Arsenal star involved in car accident with current team-mate

By Michael Leidig
23rd May 2025, 3:12pm

A motorist who was shunted into the vehicle in front during a pile-up got a shock when they realised it was being driven by Chelsea legend David Luiz, with team colleague Deyverson in the passenger seat.

The pair were involved in the three-vehicle smash in Fortaleza, a city in the northeast of Brazil, near the training centre of their club on May 22.

The accident occurred when a small lorry rear-ended a car, which was then pushed into the vehicle carrying the footballers.

David LuizDavid Luiz
David Luiz | @davidluiz23/Newsflash/NX

David Luiz was driving, while Deyverson was in the passenger seat. Footage shows both players exiting the vehicle calmly and inspecting the scene.

Club sources later confirmed both men were fine and had returned to training. David Luiz, 38, is a former Chelsea and Arsenal defender known for his trademark curls and long-range goals.

Deyverson Deyverson
Deyverson | @deyverson/CEN

Deyverson, 33, gained fame for scoring the winner for Palmeiras in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final.

Both are now playing for Fortaleza Esporte Clube, who train near where the crash took place.

Story: NewsX

