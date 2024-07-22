Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former footballer Joey Barton is set to appear in court over tweets directed at female football pundit Eni Aluko.

Barton, 41, faces charges of malicious communications for tweets made between January 1 and 18, which included derogatory comments about Aluko.

Barton, a vocal critic of women commentating on men's football, made these remarks after Aluko and Lucy Ward were pundits for ITV during an FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Everton on January 4.

In a now-deleted tweet, Barton wrote: “How is she even talking about Men’s football? She can’t even kick a ball properly. Your coverage of the game EFC last night, took it to a new low. Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward, the Fred and Rose West of football commentary.” The Wests were notorious serial killers in the UK.

After ITV defended the women and condemned Barton's comments as “vindictive remarks”, Barton tweeted an apology of sorts: “On reflection, I feel I’ve been a tad harsh on Eni Aluko by comparing her to Rose West. Had a bit of time to consider the impact of my words…” He later compared Aluko to historical figures such as Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot, stating she had "murdered" millions of football fans’ ears.

In the days following, Barton made additional remarks about Aluko and her family, which she described as defamatory and are now believed to be subject to legal proceedings. Aluko, a former Chelsea and England player with 33 international goals in 102 games, retired in 2020 and became a broadcaster. She said Barton's online harassment left her fearing for her safety.

In response to the incident, Aluko posted on Instagram, highlighting the consequences of racist, sexist, or misogynistic behaviour online: “If you come out and are racist, or sexist or misogynistic and threaten people online, there are laws for that, that govern that behaviour, so it’s not free (speech)... There are consequences for that.”

Cheshire Police confirmed that Barton has been summoned to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 30. Barton, criticising the charges on X, said: “I’m up next month…for ‘malicious communications’ charge at Warrington Mag (sic) for Eni Aluko tweets.

“Crazy times we’re living in. Haven’t the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic. Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won’t be long. Viva La Revolution.”

If convicted, Barton could face up to two years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Cheshire Police's statement reads: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications. Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July. The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

Barton was dismissed as manager of League One’s Bristol Rovers last October following a series of poor results.