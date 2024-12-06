Former Juventus player rescued after being held for three days by kidnappers in Ecuador
An emotional Pedro Pablo Perlaza Caicedo, who started out at Juventus and used to play for the Ecuadorian national team, was rescued by the police who found a shack in the forest where he was being held and escorted him to safety, as can be seen in this video.
The footage also shows him being reunited with his loved ones after he was kidnapped in Atacames, in the province of Esmeraldas.
The Ecuadorian National Police said in a statement today, on Thursday, that the 33-year-old, who currently plays for Delfin, was rescued along with his friend, named as Juan Carlos Morales.
The police also said that they were "victims of extortionate kidnapping" and "were taken to safety along with their families."
Local media reports said that the player, known as Pedro Perlaza, was held for three days after being kidnapped on the night of Sunday, December 1.
Police commander Diego Velastegui said that his officers had been "met with bullets by the kidnappers" during the rescue operation but the kidnappers ended up fleeing the scene, allowing them to rescue the victims.
The police were assisted by specialist agents who are experts in intelligence, investigations and disappearances. Their rescue will have been met with relief after two bodies were located during the search, which were initially feared to have been those of the football player and his friend. The identities of the two fatalities are currently unclear.
