Former Manchester United winger Tahith Chong collapses after suffering shocking head injury
A former Manchester United winger collapsed after suffering a shocking head injury during a match between Luton Town and Plymouth last night. Tahith Chong went down in the penalty area after taking a knock to the head.
After challenging for a header, the 24-year-old fell to the ground moments later on the edge of the penalty box - with a clear swelling on his head - prompting scary scenes as medics ran on to the pitch.
Luton Town medical staff treated him as horrified fans looked on, before Chong was able to walk off of the pitch, to be replaced by fellow forward Jacob Brown at the break.
Following the game, Luton said on social media: "Tahith was able to walk to the dressing room after a period on the floor during stoppage time of the first half."
Having started as a younth player at Dutch side Feyenoord, Chong moved to Old Trafford, making 16 appearances for the Manchester club before eventually moving to Birmingham City, then Luton Town.
He made 38 appearances as the Hatters were relegated from the Premier League, scoring five goals in all competitions.
