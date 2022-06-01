The decision to step down was reported on Wednesday lunchtime.

Former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager Alan Pardew has stepped down as manager of Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia after a section of supporters targeted a number of their own team’s black players.

Pardew was named as CSKA’s technical director in November 2020 before taking charge of first-team affairs following the departure of former manager Stoycho Mlandenov in April.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pardew’s side were beaten by local rivals Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian Cup Final last month and were met by angry supporters as they arrived for a league fixture against Botev Plovdiv a week later.

Four black players within the CSKA squad were the victims of racist abuse and had bananas thrown at them.

All four went on to feature in the goalless draw despite initially refusing to do so in protest over the abuse.

Sky Sports News have reported Pardew sought talks with the club’s management and has now decided to step down from his dual role with CSKA.

Pardew’s assistant manager Alex Dyer has also departed after becoming the first black coach to be employed by the club.

In a statement released on the club website, Pardew said: "The events before and after the match against Botev Plovdiv were unacceptable not only for me, but also for my assistant Alex Dyer and for my players. Our players decided to play out of loyalty towards the club.

“This small group of organised racist fans, who tried to sabotage the game, are not the fans I want to coach the team in front of. That's definitely not the right way for CSKA because such club deserves a lot more."

“I would want to express my gratitude towards all true CSKA fans for their support and passion. I also want to thank Grisha and Dani Ganchev (CSKA owners) for their efforts to bring the club forward despite all the challenges and circumstances.