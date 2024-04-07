Former Newcastle United and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear dies aged 77
Former Newcastle United, Wimbledon and Luton Town manager Joe Kinnear has passed away aged 77, following a long battle with dementia.
Kinnear was diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia back in 2015, although it was not known to the public until his wife Bonnie revealed the news in 2021. His life since has been kept private but tragic news of his death came on Sunday evening.
In a statement, the family of Kinnear confirmed the sad news: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family."
"Joe, who was 77, had been suffering from dementia having been diagnosed in 2015. He will be remembered fondly by many - both as a player and a manager.”
Kinnear played as a defender for Tottenham during one of their more successful periods, playing 258 times and winning two League Cups, the FA Cup and the 1971/72 UEFA Cup. He was forced to retire aged 30 after just one season at Brighton but after spells as manager of India and Nepal, returned to England as caretaker boss of Doncaster Rovers.
Kinnear then spent seven years in charge of Wimbledon during their infamous ‘Crazy Gang’ period in the 1990s, managing the likes of Vinnie Jones, Dennis Wise and John Fashanu. He enjoyed plenty of highs with the Premier League club and endeared himself among supporters.
After spells at Luton and Nottingham forest, Kinnear was appointed as manager of Newcastle in 2008, initially as interim manager before taking permanent charge in November of that year. His spell at St. James’ Park was not without drama, eventually cut short when the Republic of Ireland international was rushed to hospital for heart bypass surgery in February 2009. Kinnear returned to Newcastle as director of football in 2013 but lasted just seven months before resigning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.