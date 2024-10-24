Former Rangers player is arrested in Colombia on suspicion of crashing into motorcyclist while drink-driving
Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, 28, who plays in his home country for the Categoria Primera A club Atletico Nacional and is on loan from Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B club Santos, was arrested in Antioquia on the morning of Wednesday, October 23.
He allegedly hit a motorcyclist and a truck with his vehicle while drink-driving, according to local media reports. The motorcyclist, named as Sebastian Guillermo Davila Valderrama, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Pictures reportedly taken from the crash scene show the motorcycle stuck under a large Chevrolet SUV. The Antioquia Traffic and Transportation Section said that Morelos was arrested on charges of “negligent personal injuries” after testing positive on a breathalyser test.
Local media reports said that his alcohol level meant that he faces fines of COP 23 million (£4,173) and faces losing his licence for three to five years. The investigation is ongoing.
