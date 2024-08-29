Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in April 2023 Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images | Getty Images

Brentford might not be the biggest club in the Premier League, but if you look hard enough into their ranks there are some huge names lurking.

Beau Redknapp, 15, has become the latest youngster with Premier League heritage to sign for the Bees. He’s the youngest son of ex-Liverpool and England star Jamie Redknapp, now a pundit for Sky Sports, and singer Louise Redknapp.

His mum wrote on social media that she was “beyond proud” of her son as she shared pictures of him signing for the London club. Beau is now the third generation of Redknapps to look to make a name for himself in the Premier League, following his father Jamie and grandfather Harry. However, he’s not the first famous scion of a footballer to try and do so at Brentford.

The Bees also made headlines when they signed Romeo Beckham to Brentford B in 2023 after a successful loan from Inter Miami. Now 21, the youngster helped the B team to the Premier League Cup last year. Romeo is David and Victoria Beckham’s son, and trained with Arsenal’s academy before being released and switching to tennis - though he eventually returned to the family sport.

Romeo Beckham warming up for Brentford B in January Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Also at Brentford B are two more familiar names. Max Dickov signed for the club in 2022 - he is the son of ex-Manchester City man Paul Dickov, who played for the current champions for a total of six seasons over two spells. Paul was City’s top scorer when they were relegated to the third tier in the 1997 and helped them win promotion back to the First Division and then the Premier League. Max, 22, spent time at City’s academy and a spell at Stockport Town before heading south to sign his first professional contract with Brentford.

Paul Dickov playing for Manchester City in the Division Two play-off final against Gillingham, at Wembley in May 1999. City won 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw Picture: Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

On the same day - July 1 2022 - the Bees acquired another legacy name in Max Wilcox. Max’s father Jason was a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 and also plied his trade for Leeds United, Leicester City, and Blackpool before hanging up his boots and embarking on an off-pitch career that has now taken him to be the new technical director of Manchester United. Max, who is 20, began his career at Bolton Wanderers before signing for Brentford B.

Jason Wilcox during his days at Leeds

The B team setup was first launched when Brentford closed its academy in May 2016 in favour of a new approach, which aimed to create a more “effective” pathway to the first team. They have since reopened the academy but the B team has continued to be an important part of the club, with many of its players getting opportunities to train with and play for the first team.

In June, it was announced that Ji-soo Kim and Ben Winterbottom would join the first-team squad under Thomas Frank for the 2024/25 campaign. In 2024, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Ryan Trevitt made the same jump - Yarmoliuk has since made 27 Premier League appearances.