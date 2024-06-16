Frank D'Arcy, who won a title with Everton, has died aged 77 Picture: Everton FC | Everton FC

A Premier League club has paid tribute to one its title winners, who has died aged 77

Everton Football Club has announced that defender Frank D’Arcy passed away on Saturday. Frank played 18 times over five years career with the Toffees, including five times in the Championship-winning season of 1969/70. And the club say he was never on the losing side that season.

It was only when Football League rules were altered recently that Frank qualified for a medal, and received it from 1986/87 Everton title-winner and club ambassador Ian Snodin at home last year.

He said then: “I was delighted when the club told me I was due a medal. It’s been a long time coming but I’ve got it now and it means everything to me. They were great days and to have been part of an Everton squad that won the title is something I am very proud of.”

D’Arcy, who later played for Tranmere, was also a member of the team that won the club's first FA Youth Cup in 1964/65 alongside the likes of John Hurst and Jimmy Husband.

Everton beat Arsenal in the two-legged final, with 29,908 at Goodison Park for the second leg, after which Frank recalled Blues manager Harry Catterick coming into the dressing room and declaring, 'Well played, boys. Bring your bags in... you're going on holiday next week'.

Frank recalled: "I told my mum that we'd be away and we thought we were off to Spain."

But as teammate Gerry Glover recalled: "We won the handsome reward of going up to watch Scotland versus Spain! It was dismal – a terrible match – we were all expecting to go to play a tournament in Spain but it didn't come to pass. We had to be content with an overnight stay in Glasgow!"

A tough-tackling left-back, Frank made his senior team debut at Elland Road against Leeds United the following season when Harry Catterick played a much-changed team a week prior to an FA Cup semi-final.

He made two further starts in the 1970/71 season. His last appearance came as a substitute at Wolves in April 1971 before a brief spell with Tranmere Rovers, then moving into non-league football with Kirkby Town.