From Non-League to the European stage: Jack Bodenham is on the verge of creating history with TNS

Jack Bodenham has experienced a well-deserved upturn in fortune over the last few months as he moved on from relegated Blyth Spartans to Welsh champions The New Saints.

TNS have become the first ever Welsh domestic club in history to qualify for the group/league phase of a European competition following last week’s 3-0 UEFA Conference League first leg play-off victory away to Lithuanian outfit F.K. Panevezys, and a 0-0 draw tonight home at Park Hall in the second leg.

Despite playing in the northeast of England for the past three seasons, Bodenham is no stranger to TNS. His first taste of senior football came with The Saints in the 2018/19 season, when he made 13 appearances during a loan spell from parent club Cardiff City, which saw him contribute to Cymru Premier triumph. During another loan spell the following season, he also turned out for Hereford, gaining invaluable first-team experience in a physical non-league environment.

The Cwmbran-born defender joined the Bluebirds' academy at the age of 14 and was a prominent figure throughout the youth ranks. Bodenham was once handed a place on the first-team substitute bench by Neil Warnock during a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Luton Town in August 2019, but unfortunately, he was unable to make his professional debut.

Jack Bodenham representing Blyth Spartans

Craig Bellamy placed his trust in Bodenham and handed him the captaincy for the under-18s side, which he wore up until the summer of 2021. He also strongly progressed into the under-23s before being released by the club he grew up supporting.

Bodenham then went on to spend two years in South Tyneside, playing in the seventh tier of English football for a strong South Shields squad.

During his time at the Mariners, he was loaned out to Blyth Spartans for part of the 2022/23 National League North campaign before sealing a permanent switch to Croft Park ahead of the 2023/24 season.

He played in 45 out of 46 National League North fixtures for Blyth last season, but sadly, his time in Northumberland ended with relegation to the Northern Premier League.

However, after a tough campaign, the 24-year-old defender was raring to go again and has quickly found his feet back in familiar surroundings with The New Saints.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Bodenham said: "I feel I've settled in really well since returning to the club, both on and off the pitch. It was made a little easier having had a loan spell here a few years ago, so I was already familiar with a few of the faces and the surroundings. When I decided to join, the lure of European football obviously played a big part."

Ahead of today's crucial second leg play-off tie, he added: "Some of the experiences playing across Europe up to now have been amazing, and now that we're on the verge of becoming the first Welsh domestic club to qualify for a group/league phase it's extremely exciting. If we can get the job done on Thursday night and make history, I'm sure it'll be an immense feeling of pride."

Bodenham and The Saints could now be pitted against the likes of Chelsea, Real Betis, Fiorentina, F.C. Copenhagen and R.C. Lens.

All of those clubs can be considered as elite European names, a huge contrast for Bodenham, who has put in the hard yards in academy football, the top flight of Welsh football, and the English non-league landscape to be thoroughly rewarded for his efforts now as he stars on the European stage.