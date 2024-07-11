Andre is a former Manchester United transfer target. | Getty Images

Fulham have ‘reignited’ their interest in a former Manchester United transfer target.

England are one match away from greatness. Last night, the Three Lions defeated The Netherlands by a score of 2-1 to reach the final of Euro 2024 - but before all that, here are the biggest Premier League rumours from today.

Fulham have ‘reignited’ their interest in a former Manchester United target after the loss of a key player - meanwhile, a Liverpool star is considering his future in football after his team were beaten in the Euros.

Fulham ‘reignite interest’ in Andre

Following the sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, Fulham are now in a position where they need to replace him as soon as possible. To achieve this end, they have ‘reignited’ their interest in Fluminese midfielder Andre, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT.

They have had their eye on the Brazilian since 2022 and had been keeping tabs on him - now that Palhinha has departed Craven Cottage, they are free to make a move. So far this season (the Brazilian season begins in April), he has made just four appearances, due to him suffering a knee injury early on in the campaign. He is still thought to be struggling with it now, which could affect a transfer move.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk ‘thinking carefully’ about future after Netherlands defeat

Last night will have been difficult for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. He has never won an international tournament and last night’s defeat scuppered one of his last chances to do so. Now, the Dutchman is ‘thinking carefully’ about his future in the game at both club and international level.

Speaking after the game, Van Dijk said: “I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player. Then we'll go for it again, but first I want to recover after this difficult season.”