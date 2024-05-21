England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 has been announced. The tournament promises to be a massive one for the Three Lions - not only are they entering as outside favourites, it could also be the last major competition where they are led by the legendary Gareth Southgate.

Southgate’s squad contains plenty of old favourites, but there are a few surprise inclusions, too. We won’t be spoiling anything just yet - if you want to find out who made the final cut, read on! The 33 players will be reduced to 26 following the friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland on June 3 and June 7. Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Dominic Solanke, Eric Dier, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Ben White are among the names who have not been included.

How does Southgate’s England squad align with your idea of how the Three Lions should line up? Let’s take a look.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Club: Everton

2 . GK - Aaron Ramsdale Club - Arsenal

3 . GK - Dean Henderson Club: Nottingham Forest