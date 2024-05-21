Full England 33-man squad for Euro 2024 as decisions made on Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & Newcastle men

By Jimmy Johnson
39 minutes ago

Here is everyone who will be included in England’s 33-man Euro 2024 squad.

England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 has been announced. The tournament promises to be a massive one for the Three Lions - not only are they entering as outside favourites, it could also be the last major competition where they are led by the legendary Gareth Southgate.

Southgate’s squad contains plenty of old favourites, but there are a few surprise inclusions, too. We won’t be spoiling anything just yet - if you want to find out who made the final cut, read on! The 33 players will be reduced to 26 following the friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland on June 3 and June 7. Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Dominic Solanke, Eric Dier, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Ben White are among the names who have not been included.

Watch on Shots! The Premier League Panel: Who should make England’s final Euro 2024 squad? Our experts decide

How does Southgate’s England squad align with your idea of how the Three Lions should line up? Let’s take a look.

Club: Everton

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Club: Everton

Club - Arsenal

2. GK - Aaron Ramsdale

Club - Arsenal

Club: Nottingham Forest

3. GK - Dean Henderson

Club: Nottingham Forest

Club: Burnley

4. GK - James Trafford

Club: Burnley

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandEuro 2024Gareth Southgate