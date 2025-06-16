Gareth Bale to lead takeover of Plymouth Argyle

Gareth Bale (Photo by Getty Images)placeholder image
Gareth Bale is set to lead an attempted takeover of Plymouth Argyle, according to reports.

According to The Telegraph, ex-Tottenham and Real Madrid hero Gareth Bale is set to spearhead a takeover bid of recently relegated Plymouth Argyle.

It is believed that the interested party is an American investment group which includes members of the wealthy Storch family.

The US group are seeking full control of The Pilgrims, and talks are already underway with the club’s hierarchy.

A number of British clubs have been taken over by American groups in recent years, including Burnley, Birmingham and Bournemouth.

The most famous example of US investment is Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney’s purchase of Wrexham in 2020, which has gathered worldwide media attention.

Argyle suffered a torrid end to last season, losing both their place in the Championship and their manager, Miron Muslic, who left Home Park to become the new head coach of German side FC Schalke 04 last month.

