Gareth Southgate stands down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

16th Jul 2024, 11:10am
Gareth Southgate has stood down as England manager, saying it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning, following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said in a statement.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

