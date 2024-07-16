Gareth Southgate stands down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain
He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning, following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.
“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said in a statement.
“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”
