Here is Garth Crooks’ Premier League Team of the Week and what he had to say about each player.
After a turbulant weekend of Premier League action, the first round of fixtures is complete and left us with some tasty watching.
Unsurprisingly Tottenham and Manchester City claimed comfortable victories, while both Fulham and Bournemouth surprised by picking up a draw and a win over Liverpool an Aston Villa respectively.
Meanwhile, some of the Premier League newbies put in stellar performances on their debuts, while others will be hoping to forget the past few days.
As always, BBC Sport’s Garth Crooks has revealed his Premier League Team of the Week and we here to run you through it..
1. Robert Sanchez
“The flag might have been raised, but no-one could say with any certainty that VAR might not have overturned the assistant referee’s decision which made the save all the more remarkable. The shot from Marcus Rashford was at point-blank range, but the save by Sanchez changed the game."
2. Fabian Schar
“Schar’s strike for Newcastle’s opening goal was struck beautifully. This footballer can defend and play in equal measure."
3. Eric Dier
“Dier scored his first goal in three years and seems more comfortable in a Tottenham shirt than I’ve seen for some time. If Spurs are going to be serious about challenging for top spot, then Dier is going to have to produce some pretty spectacular performances this season.”
4. William Saliba
“This was an impressive start to the season for Frenchman Saliba. It is still early days, but Saliba looks like a proper defender. “