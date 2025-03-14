Geovany Quenda has agreed to join Chelsea | Getty Images

A Manchester United target - and former protégé of Ruben Amorim - will not reunite with his former boss in England.

Highly rated young Portuguese prospect Geovany Quenda, 17, came through the Sporting Lisbon ranks under Amorim, joining them in 2019.

He plays either as a right winger or a right wing-back - perfect for Amorim’s rigorous 3-4-3 system which demands the wing backs are able to both defend and push attacks forward, covering plenty of ground each game.

He had been linked to Manchester United as someone who already fully understood Amorim’s system. Until recently, one of the only bright spots in United’s season was the emergence of Amad Diallo as a threatening wing back, although the January arrival of Dane Patrick Dorgu has added to the club’s firepower on the flanks.

Quenda made his first team debut for Sporting in August last year, becoming the youngest player - at 17 years and 95 days - to score for the club, with a strike against Porto in a cup game. He then became a starter, and has played 25 times this season, scoring once in the league.

In September his impressive form saw his contract extended and his buyout clause upped to €100m - a price Chelsea have now agreed to pay.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Quenda has agreed to join them rather than United - but not until 2026. Romano said: “Club to club agreement completed with Sporting and Quenda said yes to Chelsea project & Enzo Maresca’s plans.”

Quenda’s move is a surprise because as recently as yesterday it was reported the move to United as all but a done deal. According to the Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness), Quenda was “almost certain” to complete a move to United this summer, with the transfer “inevitable” this summer.