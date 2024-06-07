Glan Letheren: Ex-Leeds United and Swansea City goalkeeper dies aged 68

Former Leeds United and Swansea City goalkeeper Glan Letheren has died at the age of 68.

The Welshman, born in Llanelli, moved to Leeds in 1973 to join the club’s Under-18s side and remained with the club until 1977. He would join Swansea City in 1979 and remained there until 1981 under the management of John Toshack.

He played for a host of other clubs including Scunthorpe, Chesterfield, Blackpool, Oxford City, Scarborough and Bangor City, reaching the FA Trophy final with the latter in 1984. Following his retirement he continued to work in football as a coach and scout undertaking roles with Swansea, Exeter City, Chester City, Leicester City and the Football Association of Wales.

Letheren was on the substitutes bench for Leeds for the infamous 1975 European Cup final against Bayern Munich. The German outfit won the game 2-0 but the victory came amidst serious controversy surrounding refereeing decisions. The Whites were denied two penalties in the first half before having a goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

Leeds have paid tribute to the goalkeeper, stating: “He featured most memorably in the 1973 UEFA Cup second round against Hibernian at Easter Road, which saw United win the tie 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw on aggregate over two-legs. Representing Wales at U23s level, after leaving the Whites, he would have stints at Scunthorpe, Chesterfield, Blackpool, Oxford City, Scarborough and Bangor City, helping the latter reach the FA Trophy final in 1984.

“In addition to football, Letheren was also a successful cricketer in the South Wales Cricket Association, playing mainly for Dafen Welfare CC, as a medium pace bowler and middle order batsman. The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Glan’s friends and family at this sad time.”

Swansea City also paid tribute as they said: “Swansea City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the club’s former player Glan Letheren at the age of 68. Hailing from the village of Dafen in Llanelli, goalkeeper Glan made 21 league appearances for the Swans between 1979 and 1981 during a golden period as they climbed the football pyramid under John Toshack.

“Glan also featured for Llanelli Town in the Welsh leagues and played football and cricket for Dafen, being an integral figure in his village clubs over a number of years. Glan went on to scouting and coaching, having stints in both disciplines with the Swans.