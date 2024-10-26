Daniel Farke’s Whites knew that a victory by two clear goals would take them top but the hosts began on the front foot before Leeds started to turn the screw. United, though, were unable to find a breakthrough, Dan James squandering arguably the best chance of the first half when played in by Willy Gnonto but unable to beat keeper Max O’Leary who saved.
Gnonto himself was then denied after the break as a strike back across goal from a James pullback was cleared off the line. The point still took Leeds back up to second but having a played a game more than their key rivals. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a Saturday afternoon stalemate at Ashton Gate.
