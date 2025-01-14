Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus could be out for months with an ACL injury.

Arsenal fans have only just come to terms with their team losing on penalties to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. In that game, Arsenal’s already depleted attack took another hit as Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious knee injury.

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is stretchered off the pitch injured during the English FA Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Manchester United yesterday | Ian Kington/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

During the game, the north London side managed 26 shots and had an expected goals of 3.8xG but could only muster one goal, a deflected effort from defender Gabriel Magalhães.

Despite cup defeat, Arsenal remain firmly in contention in both the Premier League and the Champions League but could a prolific talisman be the missing piece to turn near-misses into silverware? Gabriel Jesus could be out for months with a suspected ACL Injury and it looks likely that he could be out for the rest of the season.

With the January transfer window in full swing, here’s some options the Gunners could look at:

Victor Gyökeres

Victor Gyökeres | Getty

The Swede has been in the form of his life at Sporting Lisbon, netting 32 times in just 30 games so far this season. This included a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, thoroughly cementing his name on the world stage. The 6ft 2in striker has been one of the most talked-about names in world football with a number of clubs reportedly eyeing a move for him. The 26-year-old has already experienced English football with stints at both Brighton and Coventry City. It remains to be seen if Arsenal are able to trigger his reported eye-watering release clause of £85m but it would certainly be a coup if the Gunners secured his services.

Jhon Durán

Jhon Duran | Getty Images

The Aston Villa forward has been labelled as the ultimate super sub this season with six of his 12 goals this season coming from off the bench, making him the top-scoring substitute in Europe's top five leagues. The Colombian has been a handful for defenders, using his blistering pace and physicality to trouble opposition backlines. Still only 21, Duran is still quite raw and has many attributes that he needs to refine but he certainly has the physical ingredients to become one of the most feared attackers in the world. And with Duran sharing a lot of his minutes with fellow Villa forward Ollie Watkins, would he benefit from a starting berth at Arsenal?

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak | Getty Images

The Gunners know all too well about Isak’s qualities, having already conceded twice this season to the Swede. The Newcastle forward was recently voted Premier League player of the month for December, scoring eight goals and assisting a further two in six Premier League appearances in an incredible month for the 25-year-old. Isak took his goal tally this season to 15 in Newcastle’s recent Carabao Cup semi-final defeat of Arsenal, leaving the Gunners on the brink of exit. The Swede would certainly cost a princely sum but the prospect of watching Isak link up with his former Real Sociedad teammate, the creative midfielder Martin Ødegaard, remains a mouthwatering one.

Benjamin Šeško

AFP via Getty Images

The Gunners were heavily linked with Šeško in the summer but the Slovenian opted to extend his contract at RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided three assists so far this season, but given his age, there is still plenty of potential to unlock. Šeško seems like the dream striker for manager Mikel Arteta - 6ft 5in and strong, with blistering speed and vigorous ball striking. After failing in the summer, will Arsenal finally get their man?

It remains yet to be seen the spending power that Arsenal hold in January but it is clear that if they want to win the Premier League or secure that first elusive Champions League title, investment in the forward line is needed.