Guy Bradshaw: Manchester City lead tributes to football fan who died in Benidorm ahead of Champions League tie
Guy Bradshaw had travelled to Benidorm with friends ahead of Man City’s Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday night (October 21).
But the 35-year-old never made it to the match; instead, friends found him dead in his apartment in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for Man City said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Guy Bradshaw, a Man City supporter who tragically died in Spain before the club’s match against Villarreal last night.
“Everyone at the club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”
Just hours before his death, Bradshaw had shared a video on Facebook with boxer Campbell Hatton, son of the late Manchester boxing legend Ricky Hatton.
The cause of death has not been confirmed, though his family said Spanish authorities reported no suspicious circumstances.
His father, Martin, had been due to fly out and join him for the game. Instead, he travelled to Spain to identify his son’s body. The club is now helping the family with arrangements to bring Guy home.
A GoFundMe page has been launched in Guy’s memory to help with funeral costs and to support his daughter, Ava. The page described him as a much-loved son, brother, dad, friend, and Wythenshawe “legend”.
The page, started by Eddie Williamson, added: “Guy was the life and soul of every room - a big character with an even bigger heart. His wit, warmth, and kindness touched everyone who knew him.
“Above all, he was a devoted dad. His daughter Ava was his world, and he spoke about her with so much pride and love.”