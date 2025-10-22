Manchester City have paid tribute to a life-long supporter who died while following the team in Spain this week.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy Bradshaw had travelled to Benidorm with friends ahead of Man City’s Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday night (October 21).

But the 35-year-old never made it to the match; instead, friends found him dead in his apartment in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Man City said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Guy Bradshaw, a Man City supporter who tragically died in Spain before the club’s match against Villarreal last night.

Manchester City fan Guy Bradshaw was found dead in Benidorm on the day of the team's Champions League match in Spain. | GoFundMe

“Everyone at the club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”

Just hours before his death, Bradshaw had shared a video on Facebook with boxer Campbell Hatton, son of the late Manchester boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, though his family said Spanish authorities reported no suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His father, Martin, had been due to fly out and join him for the game. Instead, he travelled to Spain to identify his son’s body. The club is now helping the family with arrangements to bring Guy home.

A GoFundMe page has been launched in Guy’s memory to help with funeral costs and to support his daughter, Ava. The page described him as a much-loved son, brother, dad, friend, and Wythenshawe “legend”.

The page, started by Eddie Williamson, added: “Guy was the life and soul of every room - a big character with an even bigger heart. His wit, warmth, and kindness touched everyone who knew him.

“Above all, he was a devoted dad. His daughter Ava was his world, and he spoke about her with so much pride and love.”