England cruised to a comfortable win over Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night

Harry Kane says he is determined to prove people wrong after scoring twice on his 100th cap for England. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker netted two goals in the second half as the Three Lions made it back-to-back 2-0 wins in the Nations League.

The fixture was Lee Carsley’s second game in interim charge and one that England could have won by more goals if they were more ruthless in front of goal. Reacting afterwards, Kane revealed how Carsley wants England to play with more freedom as they look to play to their attacking strengths.

Kane, talking to ITV, said : "It was a big night for me, really proud. I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong. I always back myself to score goals and I am excited for the future.

"Trent [Alexander-Arnold] backed up with another great performance. We always looked like the team who would break the deadlock. We spoke about being ruthless but in these games you have to keep knocking on the door and you will get your reward. The manager has come in with a great energy, talks a lot of about freedom and attacking and hurting the teams. Of course there is a room for improvement, but a great start for him."

Carsley added: “Harry took his goals really well, a big occasion for him. Kids being here, an emotional night, but really happy for Harry. He fully deserves all the plaudits. What I have noticed this week is he is highly motivated to play for England and score goals and to have a centre forward like that, hopefully it continues.

"We played Trent in a different position, along with Rico, you have seen with Trent an array of passing, an ability to control the game. Not a surprise as we have seen him do it for Liverpool. I definitely don't feel comfortable still, I have been out of my comfort zone. Enjoyable but we have to had make sure every single day we are producing high standards. Fortunate to get two good result.”