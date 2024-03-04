Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Dons supporters are to make a 'formal complaint' against AFC Wimbledon midfielder Harry Pell after the player appeared to deliberately kick balls into the away section at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday.

The two clubs met in the League Two fixture, which was won 1-0 by AFC Wimbledon thanks to a stoppage time winner from Ronan Curtis. However, one key talking point from the clash came before kick-off.

In a statement shared online, MK Dons supporters group Franchise Dons wrote: "We plan on making a formal complaint by whatever means necessary and to whoever it may concern regarding the AFC Wimbledon player that booted 10+ balls into the MK Dons away fans prior to kick-off, whilst his team-mates peacefully warmed up."

Pell is on his second loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, having moved from Accrington in the summer and was filmed by a fan inside the ground smashing a ball into the stands, which has been widely shared online.

The player was named among the Wimbledon substitutes for the match and wasn't brought on by manager Johnnie Jackson as his side secured three points to move 10th in League Two.

AFC Wimbledon star Harry Pell.

More than 470,000 people watched the video through X account The Lower Tiers with some able to find a humorous side to the actions. One social media user wrote 'big fan of this' and another added 'all the time in the world for this'. One football fan wrote: "To be fair, it’s Harry Pell so his defence of an honest attempt at goal will probably be accepted…"

