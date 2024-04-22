Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pressure is going on West Ham manager David Moyes after his team were hammered 5-2 by London rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Scotsman's current contract at the London Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season and there has been no confirmation that an extension has been signed. The 60-year-old led West Ham to Europa Conference League triumph last season and is on for a top-half finish this term, but supporters are still unconvinced that he is the man to take the club to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The embarrassing defeat to Crystal Palace hasn't helped those murmurs but The Athletic reports that the 'official party line' from West Ham remains that no decision over Moyes' future will be made until the end of the season, even if his position looks increasingly untenable.

Has David Moyes been sacked by West Ham?

Speaking after defeat to the Eagles, Moyes said: “The players got praised for their performance on Thursday night, but today was so bad I cannot put it into words. In truth, I am embarrassed to sit here and be speaking on behalf of the team and the way they have performed.”

West Ham have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 league games and have just three wins in 2024. Moyes had previously explained his desire to hold off on any talks over his future until the end of the season.

Earlier this year, he said: "There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the message again ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park. The manager said: "I have nothing to announce. I am happy. We are just getting on with the job.

“We are playing games, we have five left to play. We will get on with it. I said there was no real big rush to do anything and I still feel that way. We need to win every game now. To give ourselves a chance of getting back into Europe, we need to. “You can only win your next game so let’s see what happens. We will try and win our next game and see if we can hang in there.

“We had a pretty good start to the year. We have kept it going and we have probably been sixth, seventh, eighth. I am hoping we can keep ourselves in that position. We have been there most of the year.”

The former Everton, Sunderland and Manchester United manager had also previously admitted he was 'not in a hurry to stop managing' regardless of his future at West Ham, pointing to a keenness to stay in the sport.

Next West Ham manager odds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes is now 7/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post following defeat to Crystal Palace. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains the favourite at 5/1, Moyes is second with Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder at 8/1.

Should Moyes leave West Ham without signing a new deal at the end of the season, this is the shortlist of replacements that bookies have drawn up.

Graham Potter, 15/8

William Still, 2/1

Mark Noble, 7/2

Steve Cooper, 5/1

Michael Carrick, 6/1

Jose Mourinho, 8/1

Paulo Fonseca, 10/1

Carlos Corberan, 14/1

Marcelo Bielsa, 16/1

Sean Dyche, 20/1

Pressure is growing on David Moyes ahead of his contract's expiry.

What should West Ham do?

While all signs now appear to point to West Ham parting ways with David Moyes at the end of the season, it is perhaps a more tricky situation than it appears on the surface.

The club, and Moyes, are helped in the ability to end his West Ham tenure by mutual agreement come the end of the campaign. The Scotsman could leave without being sacked and hold his head high given his European success at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad