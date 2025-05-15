Some good news has been shared about Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigerian centre-forward was placed into an induced coma following two rounds of surgery on an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s 2–2 draw with Leicester City.

Awoniyi was injured late in the match after colliding with the goalpost while attempting to convert a cross from Anthony Elanga. Though he initially received treatment and returned to play the final minutes, the true extent of the damage became clear the next day.

The Nigeria international underwent urgent surgery on Monday, followed by a second procedure on Wednesday, during which he was placed in an induced coma. He is understood to have regained consciousness on Wednesday evening.

Forest head coach Nuno Espírito Santo allowed Awoniyi to continue playing after receiving clearance from the club’s medical staff. However, the decision has sparked internal criticism. Club owner Evangelos Marinakis issued a statement on Sunday night, calling the situation a “misjudgement.”

“Everybody - coaching staff, players, supporters and including myself - we were frustrated around the injury of Taiwo and the medical staff’s misjudgement on Taiwo’s ability to continue the game,” Marinakis said.

At the time of publication, it is not known how long Awoniyi will be kept in hospital for, nor how long his recovery will take before he steps back onto the football pitch.