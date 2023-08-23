Hibs are just hours away from playing Aston Villa in the European Conference League play-off round at Easter Road. They recently beat FC Luzern 5-3 on aggregate to reach the final stage of qualifiers where they will now take on Unai Emery’s side who are heavy favourites according to the bookies.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Hibs’s boss, Lee Johnson, has said: ““You can feel that buzz. This is where we want to be, who we want to be competing against.

“It’s a huge challenge. We’ve got to bring our individual brilliance to the game. We always carry a threat. We’ve got pace, we’ve got goals in us. We’ve got to be really confident in our attributes while being respectful of Aston Villa’s strengths. It’s not about the lads just turning up for a bit of fun here. We’re not expected to win, but it doesn’t mean we can’t win.”