Historic Manchester United Stretford End bench to headline exclusive memorabilia auction

Manchester United fans and football memorabilia collectors have a unique opportunity to own a truly iconic piece of Old Trafford history as an original Stretford End Bench goes up for auction. This extraordinary bench, an integral part of the East Stand section of the Stretford End for over two decades, has been signed by Manchester United legend Denis Law—the “King of the Stretford End” himself.

This historic wooden and cast-iron bench, painted in United red, was once among the most prestigious seats in Old Trafford, serving as the executive seating of its time before the stand’s redevelopment in 1992. Salvaged by the vendor’s family during the renovation, the bench has been carefully preserved as a cherished heirloom ever since. Now, for the first time in over 30 years, it is available to the public.

The bench was even featured in a special segment on MUTV, highlighting its historical significance and deep connection to the club’s passionate fanbase.

Alongside this remarkable piece, the auction will include an exclusive series of Manchester United memorabilia, such as:

Rare photographs and collectibles from Stanley Pearson a key member of Sir Matt Busby’s first United team

Signed programmes and photos from club legends and historic games

“This bench is more than just a seat—it’s a piece of football history,” said Neil Barker, Head of Hansons World Football. For over 20 years, it was part of the Stretford End’s legendary atmosphere, where United’s most passionate fans roared their team to glory. With the added significance of Denis Law’s signature, it is an unmissable collector’s item.”

The auction will take place on the 10 April 2025 at Wembley Stadium, with online bidding available for fans worldwide. Interested collectors and Manchester United supporters are encouraged to register early to secure their chance to own this historic piece.

For further details, visit hansonsauctioneers.co.uk/historic-manchester-united-stretford-end-bench-to-headline-exclusive-memorabilia-auction/