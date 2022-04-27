Liverpool face Villarreal in their latest Champions League semi-final tonight and here we take a look at their history in the European Cup competition.

Liverpool will be hoping to keep their hopes of a historic quadruple alive when they play host to Villarreal at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final double header on Wednesday evening.

Unai Emery’s side currently sit 7th in La Liga, but proved that they are more than capable of bloodying a few noses with their quarter-final victory against German giants Bayern Munich.

In that respect, the Reds will be wary, but are also likely to take some comfort from a stellar European record of their own.

Across both the Champions League, and its European Cup predecessor, few clubs have been able to boast the level of success that Liverpool have.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how many times the Reds have triumphed in the competition, and who their most prominent talents have been in those successes...

How many times have Liverpool won the Champions League?

Liverpool have won Europe’s premier competition on six occasions.

Their first success came in 1977, and was immediately followed up with a second title in 1978.

The Reds also won the tournament twice in the ‘80s, with victories in 1981 and 1984.

After a lengthy barren spell, they returned to the pinnacle of continental football with their famous Istanbul comeback against AC Milan in 2005, before adding a sixth title by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final in 2019.

Of the 22 clubs to have lifted the Champions League or European Cup, only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have won it on more occasions. Bayern Munich have also been victorious on six occasions.

How many times have Liverpool appeared in a Champions League final?

The Reds may have won the competition six times, but they have appeared in nine finals.

Their three defeats came in 1985, 2007, and 2018.

Who is Liverpool’s all-time Champions League top scorer?

Heading into Wednesday’s first leg clash against Villarreal, Mo Salah is the Reds’ all-time Champions League top scorer with 34 goals.

The full top five is as follows:

Mo Salah (34)

Steven Gerrard (30)

Sadio Mane (22)

Roberto Firmino (21)

Ian Rush (14)

Who is Liverpool’s record appearance-maker in the Champions League?

At the time of writing, the record for most European outings for Liverpool is still held by Jamie Carragher, with a total of 91 continental appearances.

The full top five is as follows:

Jamie Carragher (91)

Steven Gerrard (87)

John Arne Riise (68)

Sami Hyypia (67)

Phil Neal (57)