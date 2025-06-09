How many trophies Scott Carson won at Manchester City, as his departure is announced

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Position: Goalkeeper. Current club: Manchester CityPosition: Goalkeeper. Current club: Manchester City
Position: Goalkeeper. Current club: Manchester City | Getty Images
Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson is to leave Manchester City this summer.

The club has revealed that the 39-year-old will go when his contract expires, after six years at the Etihad, during which time he has been the third-choice keeper in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He made just two senior appearances but was involved in squads that collected 11 trophies, including the Champions League in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the club read: “Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Scott Carson’s honours list at Manchester City

2019

  • Community Shield

2020

  • League Cup

2021

  • Premier League
  • League Cup

2022

  • Premier League

2023

2024

  • Premier League
  • Community Shield
  • Club World Cup
  • Uefa Super Cup

Carson joined the club on loan from Derby in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2021.

He has been a professional for 21 years with past clubs including Leeds, Liverpool and West Brom. He earned four England caps and was also a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, as Jerzy Dudek’s deputy.

His departure comes as City continue a squad overhaul this summer following a frustrating campaign. The club appear to be closing in on the signings of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri and have been heavily linked with Lyon and France midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their arrivals would come after the January signings of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez.

Kevin De Bruyne is leaving this summer, while there has been speculation Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish could also do so and there have been three departures from the backroom staff in Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens.

Related topics:Scott CarsonManchester CityPep GuardiolaChampions LeagueKevin De BruyneRayan Ait-NouriJack GrealishKyle WalkerLiverpool FCWest Brom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice