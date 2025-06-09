How many trophies Scott Carson won at Manchester City, as his departure is announced
The club has revealed that the 39-year-old will go when his contract expires, after six years at the Etihad, during which time he has been the third-choice keeper in Pep Guardiola’s squad.
He made just two senior appearances but was involved in squads that collected 11 trophies, including the Champions League in 2023.
A statement from the club read: “Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”
Scott Carson’s honours list at Manchester City
2019
- Community Shield
2020
- League Cup
2021
- Premier League
- League Cup
2022
- Premier League
2023
- Premier League
- Champions League
2024
- Premier League
- Community Shield
- Club World Cup
- Uefa Super Cup
Carson joined the club on loan from Derby in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2021.
He has been a professional for 21 years with past clubs including Leeds, Liverpool and West Brom. He earned four England caps and was also a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, as Jerzy Dudek’s deputy.
His departure comes as City continue a squad overhaul this summer following a frustrating campaign. The club appear to be closing in on the signings of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri and have been heavily linked with Lyon and France midfielder Rayan Cherki.
Their arrivals would come after the January signings of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez.
Kevin De Bruyne is leaving this summer, while there has been speculation Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish could also do so and there have been three departures from the backroom staff in Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens.
