The takeover of the Premier League giants is set to be completed after a dramatic 24 hours.

The takeover of Chelsea has taken a major step forward after the Government approved a deal with a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

The reigning Champions League winners were put up for sale in March after owner Roman Abramovich was placed under sanctions due to his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A number of interested parties made bids for the Blues with the likes of the Ricketts family, a consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton and another group led by Steve Pagliuca all submitting offers.

But it was the Boehly consortium that was named as the preferred bidder and it was confirmed on Tuesday that members of the group had passed the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

What has been said about the takeover?

In a statement released by a Government spokesman, it was confirmed the Blues had been handed a licence to permit the sale to the Boehly consortium.

It read: “Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.

“Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual. We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.

“The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international partners for necessary licences required and we thank them for all their cooperation.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston took to Twitter, saying: “This is a big day for Chelsea and one of great relief to fans who I thank for your patience.

“I’m confident of a bright future with the new owners.”

Who is involved in the consortium?

Led by American investor and Philanthropist Todd Boehly, the prospective owners of Chelsea are made up of a number of parties.

Todd Boehly (C), Prospective buyer of Chelsea FC celebrates a goal which was later disallowed during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on 7 May, 2022.

Boehly and LA Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter have invested, as has Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

However, it is believed the majority shareholder in the club will be Clearlake Capital, a private equity firm based in California.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the owners of Clearlake Capital ‘grew close’ to Boehly earlier this year during a bid for debt management firm CBAM.

How much has the consortium paid to buy Chelsea?

It is believed the Boehly consortium submitted an offer of around £4.25billion to secure the ownership of the Premier League club.

The takeover has been a drawn-out process due to complications involving Abramovich’s involvement and the destination of the funds.

The Russian - who was disqualified as a Chelsea director in March - was forced to deny he had asked for the repayment of the £1.5billion loan he gave to the club in a statement released earlier this month.

A spokesman said: “Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him - such suggestions are entirely false - as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the club last minute.”

How much did Abramovich pay for Chelsea?

There was an air of mystery about Abramovich’s takeover of Chelsea back in 2003.

Little was known of the Russian or his interest in the Blues until the takeover was completed.

Abramovich is believed to have bought the club from former owner Ken Bates for just £140million after talks over the deal lasted for around 10 days.

How does the prospective sale value compare to those of other Premier League clubs?

Quite simply, this is the most lucrative takeover of a Premier League club - or any club in the world for that matter - in the history of the game.

For comparison, the controversial Glazer takeover of Manchester United in 2003 cost the Americans around £790million - although the structure of the deal provoked much criticism after the club were lumbered with heavy debt as part of the process.

Another American, Stan Kroenke, is said to have paid around £550million to take complete control of Arsenal and the Fenway Sports Group handed over around £300million to take over at Liverpool.