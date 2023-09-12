How much is Paul Pogba worth? Pogba net worth and family detailed

The France international has made the headlines over the past 24 hours

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended as a result of a failed drugs test. The Juventus man was found to have elevated testosterone in his system last month.

He was an unused substitute during the game in question on 20th August. Juve beat Udinese 3-0.

His club have reacted to the news with a statement which reads: “Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of the tests carried out on 20 August 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.”

Pogba now has three days to produce a counter-analysis of the result in order to avoid a ban. His agent Rafaela Pimenta has said: “(we are) awaiting the second sample and cannot have an opinion before the results. What is certain is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break a rule.”

Where is Pogba from?

Pogba was born in Lagny-sur-Marne in France to Guinean parents and is a practicing Muslim. He has made 91 caps for his country to date and helped them win the World Cup in 2018. The 30-year-old is also multilingual and speaks English, Italian and Spanish as well as French.

What is Pogba’s net worth?

Pogba’s net worth is $125 Million and his salary is $33 Million, according to website Celebrity Net Worth. Manchester United forked out €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million to sign him back in August 2016 which was a world record transfer fee back then, surpassing Real Madrid’s capture of Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur at the time.

He also has a sponsorship deal with sportswear and equipment supplier Adidas. His goal celebration ‘the Dab’ features in EA Sports’ FIFA games.

Does Pogba have any siblings?

Pogba has two older brothers who are twins. Florentin is a centre-back who is currently a free agent as he considers his next move in the game.

The 33-year-old last played for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club in India. He has previously been on the books at Saint-Étienne, Gençlerbirliği, Atlanta United and Sochaux and has played 31 times for Guinea.

Mathias hasn’t played since 2022 and was an attacker. He had stints in the United Kingdom at Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and Partick Thistle, and has also had spells all over Europe with the likes of Pescara, Sparta Rotterdam, Tours, Lorca, Racing Murcia and Belfort.

Is Pogba married?

Pogba has been married Bolivian model María Zulay Salaues since 2019. The pair have two chidren together.

