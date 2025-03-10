Olympiacos FC

A century of history, a future of ambition - Olympiacos’ 100th anniversary was a spectacle to remember.

The city of Piraeus was set alight in breathtaking fashion as Olympiacos celebrated its centenary in a spectacle worthy of the club’s illustrious history. The club’s 100-year anniversary was marked with an unforgettable display of lights, fireworks, and emotion at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, a fitting tribute to Greece’s most successful football institution.

From its foundation in 1925, Olympiacos has stood as a dominant force in Greek football, a club built on ambition and relentless pursuit of excellence. With 47 league titles, 28 Greek Cups, and a fervent fanbase that defines the heart of Greek football culture, Olympiacos' centenary was always destined to be a landmark occasion.

As the celebrations unfolded, the streets of Piraeus turned red with pride. The club’s history was projected onto the Karaiskakis Stadium, while thousands of supporters chanted in unison, reliving iconic moments that have defined Olympiacos’ rich history. The event, attended by footballing icons and club legends, showcased the immense stature of the Greek giants.

Central to Olympiacos’ success over the past two decades has been the leadership of Evangelos Marinakis. The Greek shipping magnate has transformed the club into a modern European powerhouse, ensuring its competitiveness on the continental stage. His influence extends beyond Greece, with his ownership of Nottingham Forest, currently third in the Premier League, demonstrating his broader ambitions in European football.

Marinakis has long envisioned Olympiacos as a club that can challenge the elite in European competitions, and recent seasons have seen the team consistently making its presence felt, culminating in the Conference League win last season. His commitment to infrastructure, recruitment, and financial stability has reinforced Olympiacos' standing as a club that refuses to settle for domestic dominance alone.

At the heart of Marinakis' footballing empire lies the synergy between Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest. The Greek businessman has elevated both clubs, bringing top-tier talent to the Premier League side while ensuring Olympiacos continues to thrive. With Olympiacos celebrating its rich past, the attention now turns to how Marinakis will shape its next chapter.

The centenary celebrations were nothing short of breathtaking. Fireworks lit up the night sky, illuminating Piraeus in Olympiacos’ iconic red and white. The event served as a reminder of the club’s deep-rooted legacy but also as a statement of intent for the future.

Legends of the club, past and present, took centre stage as they reflected on Olympiacos' incredible journey. With a packed stadium reverberating with passion, fans were reminded why this club is more than just a football team—it is a symbol of Greek pride and resilience.

As Olympiacos enters its second century, the ambition remains clear. With Marinakis at the helm, the club’s vision extends beyond domestic dominance; the goal is to further establish Olympiacos as a true European powerhouse. The next 100 years promise to be just as electrifying as the first.

For Olympiacos fans, the message was clear: the legend continues.