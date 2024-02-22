Liverpool will not play in Blank Gameweek 26. (Image: Getty Images)

It's proving to be a big few weeks for Fantasy Premier League users with a Double Gameweek followed by a Blank Gameweek in back-to-back rounds.

The pressure may be mounting on Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta at the top of the table but fans of the fantasy football game are also feeling hot under the collar as they look to claw back points in mini-leagues and prepare for the cup rounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the in-game chips in the right way is vital to get the better of chums and colleagues in Fantasy Premier League. Here's how you can do exactly that.

Blank Gameweek 26

Fantasy football managers have to navigate a tricky Gameweek 26 in what fanatics of the platform have come to call a Blank Gameweek. This is when certain clubs do not have a fixture and their players are guaranteed to earn zero points.

This weekend, there are just eight Premier League fixtures from Saturday to Monday, which leaves four teams without a match. Those clubs are Chelsea, Liverpool, Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur.

None of those clubs play in the league as Chelsea and Liverpool will face off in the Carabao Cup Final. Their meetings with Luton Town and Spurs have been postponed.

Liverpool will not play in Blank Gameweek 26. (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any fantasy footballer managers who own players for those four clubs will receive 0 points from each person - that includes popular picks such as Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Cole Palmer. However, since they did not play, they would be auto subbed for a player who earns points on your bench.

While it has not been confirmed, there is believed to be another Blank Gameweek on the horizon in Gameweek 29 with the potential of just three fixtures taking place that weekend.

Fantasy Premier League - how to use the Free Hit chip?

A Blank Gameweek gives the perfect opportunity for fantasy football managers to use their Free Hit chip. This is a special one-off action available in the Fantasy Premier League game.

The Free Hit chip allows users to pick a completely new squad for one Gameweek only. Once the round ends, the team you owned previously will return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Free Hit chip can be activated when making transfers and will grant unlimited moves in any one Gameweek. Once it has been activated, unlimited transfers can still be made before the deadline. Any transfers made prior to that week will also have any costs removed.

Fantasy Premier League - how do I play my Wildcard?

The Wildcard is an all-important part of the Fantasy Premier League game. Users get two to use each season, one which must have been used before December 30 and the second which is valid until the end of the season.

Just like the Free Hit chip, the Wildcard allows managers to make unlimited transfers in any one week. However, it differs in that those transfers are not for one week only and the new squad will remain yours in weeks to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Wildcard is often used in one of two ways - to plan ahead or fix current issues. With Blank Gameweeks and Double Gameweeks on the horizon, many users strategise when to use the chip but others will activate it when struggling with too many injuries and suspensions in their squad.

When is the next Double Gameweek in the Premier League?

A Double Gameweek presents fantasy football players with the perfect chance to grab a haul and move up their mini-league. Last week, Liverpool, Manchester City, Brentford and Luton Town all played twice.

Gameweek 28 has already been confirmed as a Double Gameweek as well. Luton Town and Bournemouth will both play twice in that round, making their players ones to target.