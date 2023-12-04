The next gameweek in the Premier League will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime - here's how you can watch this run of fixtures for free.

This week, we will be treated to a run of Premier League fixtures during midweek - teams in England's top division will play against one another from Tuesday, December 5 to Thursday, December 7. And we have all the information on how to watch the action free of charge.

All 20 Premier League teams will be in action during midweek with two games set to take place on Tuesday, six games to be played on Wednesday and a further two games will be held on Thursday - here's how you can watch them free of charge.

How can I watch Premier League games for free on Amazon Prime?

To watch the upcoming set of Premier League fixtures, you'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime - or a free trial. To get a free trial from Amazon Prime, first visit the website and click 'try Prime'. Following this, you'll need to create an Amazon account, if you do not already have one. You'll get a 30-day trial period to watch Amazon Prime - after this, you will need to pay £8.99 a month to continue to access the service.

You will need to provide your billing information - but you will not need to pay this if you cancel your subscription before the end of the 30-day trial period. If you are a student, you can apply for a six-month free trial as opposed to a 30-day trial.

Which Premier League games will be available to watch live?