Ilias Chair is set to appeal the court's decision.

QPR winger Ilias Chair has been named in the side's starting XI to face Rotherham United despite being handed a prison sentence this week.

It was reported on Friday that Chair had been sentenced to a year in prison, with 12 months suspended, having been found guilty of assaulting a man in Belgium. The victim had his skull broken with a rock in the incident.

The 26-year-old is a key player in Marti Cifuentes' side and is set to appeal the verdict. The Guardian had claimed that while the process is ongoing, Chair would remain available for selection as the club fights relegation.

A QPR statement read: “The club are, and have been, in regular contact with Ilias Chair’s legal team regarding a charge of assault which has been made against him. The legal proceeding is yet to reach its conclusion. As such, the club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

The London outfit is looking to build on a recent turn in form under the Spaniard, which has seen the side only lose one of their last six outings. QPR beat Bristol City 1-0 on the road last weekend and Cifuentes hopes to build on that against rock-bottom Rotherham United.

Writing in the matchday programme, the QPR boss said: "Even though Rotherham haven't won many matches, they've been really competitive - most of their defeats have come in really tight games, even against top teams like Leeds and Ipswich, only a few days ago. But they have done very well in terms of competing and keeping games alive until the last few seconds, so I think it's definitely going to be a tough game for us.

"With both teams in the relegation battle and fighting for points, there will be tension - but our focus will not change because we approach our games thinking each one is a cup final."

QPR starting XI to face Rotherham United:

Asmir Begovic, Jimmy Dunne, Steve Cook, Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal, Jack Colback, Issac Hayden, Joe Hodge, Michael Frey, Chris Willock, Ilias Chair.

Rotherham United starting XI to face QPR: