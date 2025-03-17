Rodri could play again this season despite suffering an ACL injury last September. | Getty Images

One of Manchester City’s most influential players is back on the training pitch - to the delight of fans.

Video footage posted by Man City themselves shows injured midfielder Rodri doing keepy-ups and some other solo drills. The 28-year-old picked up an ACL injury in September last year against Arsenal, and his absence rather derailed the team’s season.

Following his injury, Man City went on their worst run in the Premier League since its 2008 takeover, getting dumped out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup in the process. Manager Pep Guardiola initially struggled to adapt without Rodri, although the club has more recently turned a corner.

It was initially thought that Rodri would miss the remainder of the season - including this summer’s Club World Cup - but hopes are high that he could now return sooner. That being said, Guardiola has been reluctant to offer much information about when the Spaniard might be back on the pitch.

Speaking earlier this month, Guardiola said: “The fans must know they are not the only ones who are excited. But one step at a time, we don’t have to make stupid decisions to come back weeks earlier and [suffer] steps back. It’s good but still he’s not close to coming back, I would say.

“But he’s touching the ball and he was in the locker room making touches with the players. He feels confident, he feels more happy.Maybe before the end of the season – not even the Club World Cup – in the Premier League, maybe, it’s going to happen.”

Fans on X are also excited about Rodri’s comeback, and the positive impact it will have on the club. One user, @xdurdz, simply said: “This team needs rodri back so bad.”

Another user, @ismael_mansoor, said: “[It] really shows the advances in modern sports medicine and rehabilitation techniques. Hope he takes the time needed to come back 100 per cent though.”

Fellow Man City fan @IftahAbdi added: “Oh my goodnes,s how I miss Rodri playing football.”