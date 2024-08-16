Scottish footballer Paul Dickov of Manchester City in action during the Nationwide Division Two Play-Off Final match against Gillingham, at Wembley Stadium, London, 30th May 1999. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after extra-time and in the penalty shoot-out Manchester City won 3-1 and were promoted to Division One. (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

With speculation over Pep Guardiola’s future at Man City, a hero of the club has his say about the situation.

Paul Dickov, famously remembered for his goal in the 1999 Division Two play-off final for Man City spoke about Pep Guardiola’s situation at the club.

Dickov is a Scottish ex-professional football manager and player who was forward from 1990 to 2011. He started his career at Arsenal in 1990, but

from 1996 to 2002, he played 155 games for Manchester City, scoring 33 goals. He had a second spell at the club in 2008 for two years, making 16 appearances.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

During that time, he also had loan spells with Crystal Palace and Blackpool.

Pep Guardiola’s current contract at the four-consecutive title-winning club ends in June 2025.

Dickov, who works closely with the team, hinted at positive signs that could mean the manager stays a little longer. In an interview with National World Journalist Henry Bryant, Paul Dickov said: “I really hope he stays on.

"I spoke to a few people when I was on the preseason tour of the club (Man City), I was trying to get something out of them... What I will say, which was encouraging was Pep looked energised.

"He looked at his back to his super enthusiastic self. It looks as if he's got that little glint in his eye, that focused mentality we're always talking about. Hopefully that's a positive.”

