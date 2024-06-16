Watch live: Euro 2024 Serbia v England preview show featuring special guest David Seaman
and live on Freeview channel 276
England will face Serbia in their first match of Euro 2024 tonight (June 16). Throughout thee Euros, you can join Daniel Wales, Charles Hague Jones, plus special guests on NationalWorld TV to keep up to date on all the action.
Tonight’s show, which will stream live at 6pm, will preview the Serbia v England game starting at 8pm. David Seaman, former England goalkeeper for fifteen years, will join the presenters to discuss the upcoming match.
