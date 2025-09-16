Unfounded rumours that former Chelsea winger Arjen Robben has died have spread like wildfire.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, September 15, a Facebook group was created called “RIP Arjen Robben”, attracting more than one million likes with a post that seemed to announce his passing.

The post read: “At about 11am ET on Sunday (September 14, 2025), our beloved footballer Arjen Robben passed away. Arjen Robben was born on January 23, 1984 in Bedum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

The last sentence there reeks of a spam account trying to farm engagement - presumably before selling a high-performing page to the highest bidder - and had zero credibility.

Robben, 41, had a sensational career that spanned 20 years, playing for the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in his prime. He won the Premier League twice, La Liga once and the Bundesliga eight times - also winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Bayern.

No statements have been made by either Robben himself or his family, who if he had died would surely have paid tribute to the football legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to Mediamass, a statement has been issued by his representatives, debunking the rumours. They said: “He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimised by this hoax. He's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the internet.”

Earlier this year, Robben strapped on his football boots once again for a charity game, taking part in the Beckenbauer Cup in March. More recently, he has taken up a new sport in padel, competing in the FIP Bronze in Westerbork alongside Werner Lootsma.

He said: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic made padel an important sport in Sweden, and I think I can do the same in the Netherlands.

“I used to play three times a week when I was in Germany. I don't think I can take myself too seriously. I started with low expectations.

“But I tried to fight on the court, and score as many points as possible.”