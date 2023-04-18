Chelsea will host Real Madrid as they prepare to fight back against the 14-time UCL winners in the second leg of their quarter-finals

Times have not been easy for Chelsea as they prepare to host Real Madrid in the hope of overturning a two goal deficit to beat the reigning European Champions. Frank Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge has done little to relieve the Blues of their woes and the West London side will come into this match off the back of a devastating 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Real Madrid, however, backed up their 2-0 first-leg win over Chelsea with another 2-0 win, this time against La Liga’s Cadiz. Los Blancos will be aiming for their six successive Champions League knockout win, which would also mark a new continental, as they travel to London in the hope of lifting the trophy a 15th time later this year.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Real Madrid...

When is Chelsea vs Real Madrid?

The two sides will face off once again later today, Tuesday 18 April 2023, and the match will kick-off at 8pm BST. Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge will host this week’s action following their away leg at Santiago Bernabeu last Wednesday. A sell-out crowd is expected to descend on the West London stadium.

Karim Benzema scores Real Madrid’s first goal against Chelsea

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Coverage of this Champions League match will be on BT Sport with the action shown on BT Sport 1. Coverage will start at 7pm and fans can tune into a monthly pass with BT Sport from £29.99/month. The fixture will also be available to live stream through the BT Sport app and website.

For those unable to watch on TV, BBC Radio 5 Live will have coverage of the match, as will talkSport Radio and commentary will also be made available to tune into through Chelsea FC.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won four, drawn two and lost two against the La Liga giants. They have historically had a positive record against Real but will have to fight hard to come back against last week’s 2-0 loss. These two clubs are also the most recent winners of the Champions League with Real Madrid winning it for the 14th time in 2022 and Chelsea lifting the trophy in 2021.

However, in their most recent fixtures across all competitions, Chelsea have not won a single match in their last six outings while Real Madrid have won four and lost just two.

Team news

Chelsea will be forced to navigate this home fixture without Ben Chilwell who was shown a straight red for his foul on Rodrygo which could mean a recall for Marc Cucurella at left-back. Kalidou Koulibaly is out “for a matter of weeks” due to a hamstring injury he picked up last week and he will join Armando Broja (knee) on the sidelines. Kai Havertz (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back) and Carney Chukwuemeka will all need assessing over the next 48 hours but the three have been training ahead of the fixture.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante were both left out of the squad which lost to Brighton on Saturday with the second leg in mind and recalls for Reece James, Joao Felix and Mateo Kovacic will also be in order.

